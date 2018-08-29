Police seek information about anti-social para-glider in Bexhill

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward to support an investigation into an anti-social para-glider in Bexhill.

Sussex Police, in conjunction with the Civil Aviation Authority, is looking into a para-glider who uses Galley Hill as a launch site.

Over the past two years, Sussex Police says it has received reports of the para-glider causing criminal damage, obstructing the highway, being abusive and hostile towards members of the public and generally behaving in an anti-social manner. It has also been alleged he intimidates people by flying low over the seafront.

Sergeant Simon Barden, of the Hastings and Rother police prevention team, said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who has seen or experienced aggressive or disturbing approaches from this man.”

If anyone has any information, please contact police online or by phoning 101 quoting Operation Surfer.