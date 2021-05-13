Police still seeking witnesses after car and moped destroyed in deliberate Bexhill fire

East Sussex Fire were called to Wickham Avenue, Bexhill, at 11.44pm on Thursday, May 6, after reports of a vehicle fire.

Crews from Bexhill attended and used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one-in-seven foam to extinguish a car and moped fire, a spokesman said.

East Sussex Fire said the cause of the fire was deemed deliberate and the incident was handed over to Sussex Police, who were called to the scene at 11.45pm on May 6.

Picture: Duncan Hill SUS-210513-141347001

On Thursday (May 13), a spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Officers followed-up all viable lines of enquiry but the matter has now been filed pending any further information coming to light.”