Police suspect ‘mistaken identity’ after Bexhill couple targeted in frightening incident

At about 11pm on Sunday, May 2, a couple in their sixties, who live at a house in Hawkhurst Way, Bexhill, heard noises outside and on checking found that windows in the lounge and porch, and all windows on their car parked outside, had been smashed, according to police.

A police spokesman said ‘some type of blunt instrument’ is believed to have been used.

PC Matt Pearmain said: “The couple know of no reason why they would be targeted in this frightening way, and we suspect that someone has got the wrong address, although we have not yet established the real motive, or those responsible.

“If you saw any suspicious activity in the area that night, or if you have any other information that you think may help, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1313 of 02/05.