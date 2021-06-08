Police tape off road in Hastings after knife attack

Police said officers responded to a report of an ‘assault involving a knife’ in Southdown Avenue, Hastings, at 4am on Tuesday (June 8).

Officers attended and located a 37-year-old man who suffered an injury that is not life-threatening or life-changing, a police spokesman said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, police added.

Police have taped off a section of Southdown Avenue, Hastings SUS-210806-115614001

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect, according to police.

A police spokesman added: “The incident is being treated as isolated and there is not thought to be any threat to the wider community.

“Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is urged to report online or call 101, quoting 200 of 08/06.”

