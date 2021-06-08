Police tape off road in Hastings after knife attack
A road in Hastings has been taped off by police after a man was injured in an assault during the early hours of this morning.
Police said officers responded to a report of an ‘assault involving a knife’ in Southdown Avenue, Hastings, at 4am on Tuesday (June 8).
Officers attended and located a 37-year-old man who suffered an injury that is not life-threatening or life-changing, a police spokesman said.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, police added.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect, according to police.
A police spokesman added: “The incident is being treated as isolated and there is not thought to be any threat to the wider community.
“Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is urged to report online or call 101, quoting 200 of 08/06.”