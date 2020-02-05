Police use spikes to stop car stolen from St Leonards

Two teenagers have been arrested after a car was stolen from St Leonards.

Police were told at 12.47am on Wednesday (February 5), that a burgundy red Toyota Corolla car had been taken without consent and was being driven around the Hastings area.

Police

Further enquiries led to officers tracing the vehicle to Eastbourne and then to the Pevensey bypass.

A police spokesman said a stop-stick containing numerous hollow spikes was used to puncture all four tyres on the car and bring it to a safe stop and preventing a pursuit.

The spokesman added: “The car’s driver, aged 16, was arrested on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle, and his passenger, another boy aged 16, was arrested for possession of a bladed article in a public place.

“Both currently remain in custody.”

The car has been recovered, police added.