Pony statue stolen from Hastings Pier

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pony statue was stolen from Hastings Pier.

Police said the life-size fibre-glass brown and white statue of a pony was stolen from Hastings Pier between 6.30pm on Wednesday and 7.30am on Thursday (April 10 to 11).

The pony was stolen from Hastings Pier

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 779 of 11/04.

