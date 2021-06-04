Just after 10am on Tuesday, June 1, a 50-year-old cyclist and motorcycle collided in De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, close to the junction with Sutton Place.

The cyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance and is still in a serious condition, police said.

The motorcycle was being ridden by Reece Ripley, 21, unemployed, of no fixed address, police added.

Picture: Dan Jessup SUS-210106-114918001

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (June 3), charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified, and driving with no insurance, police said.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court to be sentenced on July 1.