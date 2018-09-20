Renewed appeal for man missing from Eastbourne General Hospital

Police have renewed their appeal to help find missing man Craig Grant and have warned that he should not be approached.

Craig, 34, went missing from Eastbourne District General Hospital around 1pm on Wednesday (19 September), said police.

A spokesman said he is reliant on medication and can become temperamentally unpredictable and possibly violent without it.

Police have described him as mixed race, 5ft 7ins, of medium build and with short afro hair. They said he was last seen wearing a dark blue Nike jumper with a red stripe, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

Craig has links to Bexhill, Portsmouth and Hayling Island, Hampshire, said police.

If you see Craig or have any information on where Craig may be, dial 999 immediately quoting 568 of 19/09.