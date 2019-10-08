Rye area man guilty of assaulting a woman

A 52 year old Peasmarsh man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work following an assault on a woman according to a court document

Craig Taylor, 52, of School Lane, Peasmarsh, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Peamarsh on June 27. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £200 in compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

