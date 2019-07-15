Rye crime breakdown for May 2019, revealed by police

The breakdown of reported crime on Rye streets in a single month has been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of crime in May 2019, the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 26 reports of crime in Rye in May. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only. See also: The 13 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Hastings town centre in May 2019, revealed by police.

On or near Ferry Road, 1 report of anti-social behaviour. 2 reports of shoplifting. 1 report of a violent or sexual offence (classified by police as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences). Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

On or near Udimore Road. 1 report of anti-social behaviour. 1 report of a violent or sexual offence. 1 report of burglary. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

On or near Cinque Ports Street, 1 report of a violent or sexual offence (classified by police as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences) . 1 report of anti-social behaviour. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

On or near Winchelsea Road, 1 report of vehicle crime. 1 report of a public order offence. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more