Rye playground equipment destroyed in ‘deliberate’ fire

A climbing wall and rubber mat were destroyed in what is believed to be a deliberate act.

Police said officers were made aware of a fire off Main Street, Rye, shortly before 1pm on October 16 and responded to support the fire service.

Sergeant Matt Chapman said: “This was a senseless act of vandalism to a much-loved and sentimental piece of play equipment in a public park.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the play equipment in Rye was destroyed