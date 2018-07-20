‘Saviours’ come to aid of woman being mugged in Bexhill

Police have asked two men in a white van to contact them after they foiled a mugging in Bexhill.

Rother Police said the incident happened in Stations Road at around 2pm on Wednesday, June 27, and called the two men ‘saviours’.

In a tweet, Rother Police said the woman victim was ‘OK’ and nothing was stolen.

Rother Police said: “Two men in a white van who foiled a mugging in #Bexhill around 2pm on Wednesday 27 June are asked to call us. The woman victim was OK and nothing was stolen, but her saviours may have useful info. Place: Station Road (not Endwell Road, as previously). Quote serial 769 of 27/06.”