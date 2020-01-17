Serious assault in St Leonards pub after two men 'had their bottoms pinched'

An arrest has been made after a man suffered serious facial injuries following an assault at a pub in St Leonards, according to police.

Officers were called to a pub in Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards, on Saturday, December 21, after two men 'had their bottoms pinched' and two men were then assaulted, police said.

One man suffered multiple serious facial injuries which required reconstructive surgery, police added, and the second man was punched in the face. Both were taken to Conquest Hospital for treatment.

A police spokesman said: "Police detained a 33-year-old man from St Leonards on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released under investigation while enquiries are continuing.

"Officers are still searching for a second suspect in relation to the incident and appeal for any witnesses of the assault to come forward to us.

"You can report information to us either online or call 101 quoting 1454 of 21/12. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously."