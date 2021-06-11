Sheep dies after Hastings dog attack

Officers were called on Saturday (June 5) after a farmer discovered one of his sheep had been attacked in Hastings Country Park. The ewe sadly died as a result of the attack, police said.

It is believed the incident happened around 4pm that day, and involved a black Great Dane with a white mark on its neck, added police.

The dog owner, described by police as in his forties with a beard, is also believed to have had a grey Mastiff dog with him.

Police investigating the matter are urging the dog owner to come forward, or for anyone to get in touch if they recognise the description or witnessed anything that could help police with their enquiries.

Sergeant Carlo Leone, of the Sussex Police Rural Crime Team, said: “Farmers work hard day and night to care for their livestock. It is therefore incredibly devastating for them to find that their animals have been killed with no-one taking ownership for their mistake.

“Not only does this equate to a loss of valuable earnings but there are also intangible effects caused by such an incident, with the decline in farmers’ mental health being well documented following reports of similar livestock attacks across the country.

“We ask that when the owner of these dogs sees this bulletin, they do the right thing and come forward.

“This is once again a costly reminder of why we implore all dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead whilst enjoying the countryside.”