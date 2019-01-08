Shoreham airshow crash: trial of pilot expected to begin today

The pilot from the Shoreham Airshow crash tragedy is expected to appear in court today for the beginning of his trial.

Andy Hill, who was flying the Hawker Hunter aircraft that tragically crashed in August 2015, denies 11 charges of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Hill, 54, of Standon Road, Buntingford, Hertfordshire, is due to appear at the Old Bailey today.

He had been performing at the popular airshow when the crash happened.

The jet crashed onto the A27 and eleven men died.

Hill was seriously injured but survived the crash after being thrown from the aircraft.

The eleven men who lost their lives were: Maurice Abrahams, 76, of Brighton, Dylan Archer, 42, of Bri ghton, Anthony Brightwell, 53, of Hove, Matthew Grimstone, 23,of Brighton, Matthew Jones, 24, of Littlehampton, James Graham Mallinson, 72, of Newick, Daniele Polito, 23, of Goring, Mark Reeves, 53,of Seaford, Jacob Schilt, 23, of Brighton, Richard Smith, 26, of Hove and Mark Trussler, 54, of Worthing.

Speaking at a pre-trial hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, January 8, Judge Andrew Edis, said the issue would be whether Hill was ‘at fault’.

He said: “The issue is whether Mr Hill was at fault or whether he was disabled by the G force.”

It is expected that the jury will be sworn in today (Monday, January 14), with the trial opening on Wednesday.

The trial is expected to last at least five weeks.

Additional reporting by Grainne Cuffe.