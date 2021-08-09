A police spokesman said the incident happened at The Southern Sunset Festival, which took place at The Oval, Hastings, on Saturday (August 7).

A man in his 30s required stitches after allegedly being struck over the head with an item following an altercation at around 6.20pm, police said.

On Monday (August 9), a spokesman for Sussex Police said a 28-year-old man from Surrey was arrested on suspicion of ‘grievous bodily harm with intent and supplying a psychoactive substance’.

Police are appealing for witnesses

He has been released on bail subject to conditions while enquiries are ongoing, police said.