St Leonards home and car targeted in arson attack

Officers were called to Quebec Road on Sunday (July 25) following reports of a black Mercedes car having been set alight at around 10pm, a spokesman said.

The owner of the vehicle also had windows smashed at their home around the same time and again at 2.55am on Tuesday morning (July 27), police said.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or vehicles in Quebec Road around this time.

Police

Officers said they are particularly keen to speak to a woman in Marline Road who may have seen petrol canisters being loaded or unloaded from a vehicle.