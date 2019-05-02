St Leonards house burgled and sentimental items stolen

Sentimental items were stolen from a house in St Leonards during a break-in, according to police.

Police said valuable items of jewellery, some of great sentimental importance, have been stolen from a detached property in Westfield Lane, St Leonards.

Police

Items stolen during an untidy search included rings, cufflinks and chains, police added.

The raid happened some time between April 22 and April 25 and police would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed any suspicious people, vehicles or activity at the location around that time.

They can report details online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or by phoning 101, quoting serial 450 of 25/04.

