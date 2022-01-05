St Leonards: Hunt continues for intruders who beat and tied up man in his home
Police are continuing to search for three men who tied up and assaulted a man after breaking into his home.
The 44-year-old victim was left with a broken rib and severe bruising after the men forced their way into his home in Beachy Head View, near Battle Road, St Leonards, just after midnight on Tuesday, December 21.
He was tied up and punched by the intruders, who searched his home and took some of his property, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
“The suspects are described as of Mediterranean appearance, and spoke in a foreign language to each other,” the spokesperson added. “Anyone who was in the area on Monday night into early Tuesday morning and who saw anything suspicious, is asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 658 of 22/12.”
People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.