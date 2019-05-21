St Leonards man admits downloading indecent images of children

A St Leonards man has admitted downloading indecent images of children.

Christian Brett-Hazell, 32, appeared at Hove Crown Court this morning via Facetime.

Brett-Hazell, of The Lawn, pleaded guilty to four charges of possessing images:

- possessing indecent images of a child - five images at Category A (the most serious)

- possessing indecent image of a child - one at Category B

- possessing indecent images of a child - six at Category C

- possessing an extreme pornographic images, portraying a sexual act with an animal - one image

Brett-Hazell downloaded the images between February 2015 and February 2018, the court heard.

At the beginning of the hearing the court heard that a mix up outside Brett-Hazell's control led to him being unable to attend court in person.

Brett-Hazell is in rural Scotland on an expensive driving course for work.

However Judge Christine Laing QC asked that Brett-Hazell appear by videolink and defence barrister Laura Plant was later able to reach him on Facetime.

After adjourning the case for a pre-sentence report to be compiled, Judge Laing said: "The wonders of modern technology you can even get through to Scotland.