St Leonards man airlifted to hospital with stomach wound after assault
A man was airlifted to hospital after being wounded in the stomach in St Leonards on Wednesday evening (June 30), police have confirmed.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 9:53 am
Officers were called to Western Road around 6.10pm to reports of an assault on a man, police said.
Sussex Police said the victim suffered a serious wound to his stomach and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.
Two people have been arrested.
Police said Sean Gray, 53, unemployed, of no fixed address, and Stella Hine, 42, unemployed, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, were both charged with Section 18 – wounding with intent and are due to appear before magistrates today (Friday, July 2).