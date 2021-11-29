St Leonards man appears in court charged with murder of missing mother Alexandra Morgan
A 40-year-old man has appeared before magistrates charged with the murder of a 34-year-old mother-of-two, who has been missing for 15 days.
Mark Brown, from Squirrel Close, St Leonards, was charged shortly before midnight yesterday (Sunday, November 28).
He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court in Kent today. He was remanded in custody for a hearing at Lewes Crown Court tomorrow (November 30).
Alexandra, from Sissinghurst, Kent was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November. She has not been in contact with her family since.
An investigation by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate resulted in a murder investigation being launched. Mr Brown was arrested in connection with her disappearance on Thursday (November 25).
Police said enquiries to locate Alexandra’s body remain ongoing with searches continuing in several locations.
A 53-year-old man from Hastings who was arrested in connection with the case on Friday (November 26) has been released without charge.