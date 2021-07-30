St Leonards man charged after police respond to shed fires

Police were called to an address in Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, at 5.30am on Sunday (July 25).

Officers attended alongside East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews. The fire was extinguished, and determined to have been started deliberately, police said.

On Friday (July 30), a spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Kefayet Hussain, 27, a chef, of Grand Parade, St Leonards, was arrested by police and later charged with arson; possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place; stalking involving fear of violence; breach of stalking order / interim stalking order; and criminal damage.

Police (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-170506-173459001

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 26) and was remanded in custody to appear before crown court on August 23.”