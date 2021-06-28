David Lefranc, a civil servant, of Teal Court, St Leonards, appeared at court on (Thursday) June 24 where he was given a suspended jail sentence, police said.

The 30-year-old had been arrested by police investigating reports of a man performing a sex act in a car parked in Hoads Wood Road on January 4, according to police.

The same vehicle was linked to a second report of a man acting indecently in a vehicle in Southwater Road on February 17, police added.

Police arrested him after reports of a man performing a sex act in a public place

Upon arrest, his phone was examined by officers who found multiple videos of Lefranc performing a sex act in his vehicle while it was parked in public places. A police spokesman said he was then charged with 13 counts of outraging public decency.

He was also further arrested, and later charged, with one count of voyeurism after another video of a woman getting dressed inside a property was found on his phone, a police spokesman said.

He appeared before magistrates on May 17, 2021, and pleaded guilty to all 14 offences, police said.

Appearing at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (June 24), Lefranc was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment for each charge of outraging public decency, to run concurrently. He was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment for the voyeurism offence, to run consecutively, police confirmed.

His sentence was reduced to reflect his early guilty plea, according to a spokesman, giving a total sentence of 14 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months.

He was ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to his victim, carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete rehabilitation activity.

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order has been put in place for 10 years, and he will be named on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.