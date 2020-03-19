St Leonards man jailed for making 5,700 indecent images of children

A St Leonards man has been jailed for making indecent images of children available to others on the internet.

Police said Mark Oak, 45, of Cloudesley Road, St Leonards, was given a prison sentence totalling 32 months at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (March 16), after pleading guilty to eight counts of making and distributing 5,700 indecent images of children, possessing 1,270 extreme images and possessing 14 prohibited images, all relating to children.

Mark Oak. Picture: Sussex Police

A police spokesman said a video he made available to others on the internet lasted 17 minutes.

He will be a registered sex offender for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last indefinitely, severely restricting his access to computers and other digital devices, according to police.

Detective Constable Gary Baker of the Sussex Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) said: “Our investigation started when we received intelligence that Oak had been accessing indecent images of children, including videos, from the Internet, and had made hundreds of them further available by online recirculation.

“We arrested him at an address at which he was then living in Hastings, and seized laptops and hard drives which were his personal property. Once we interviewed him and confronted him with the evidence he had little option but to admit what he had been systematically doing over a period of years.

“Each one of the images represents a child being abused and this was reflected in the court’s sentence.”

A police spokesman said all the images were taken from the Internet and there is no evidence that any were of local children.

Police added: “All Oak’s offending took place at the address in Hastings where he was living when he was arrested.”