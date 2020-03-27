St Leonards residents arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives

Four people have been arrested after police and military ordnance staff searched an address in St Leonards following reports of a hazardous material.

Police confirmed today (Friday, March 27), that at 10.15am on Wednesday, March 18,officers went to a private address in Church Road, St Leonards, after a report that hazardous material may be on the premises.

A police spokesman said an extensive search of the address took place and advice and assistance was provided by military ordnance staff who also attended.

The spokesman said: “A boy aged 16, a man aged 19, a woman aged 55 and a man aged 56, were arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances, and have since been released under investigation.”

Police said the materials found are believed to be intended for the production of fireworks and have been safely removed from the property.

Police said the it is not being treated as a terrorist incident adding ‘there is no risk to local residents’.