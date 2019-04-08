Stolen Nissan found on its side in Bexhill woodland

Police are appealing for witnesses after a stolen Nissan Truckman was spotted lying on its side in woodland near Bexhill.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said it was found on Monday morning (April 8).

Police said they were alerted at 6.04am and found the black truck off Peartree Lane.

It was established that the vehicle had been stolen from Bexhill at some time between Sunday evening and the early hours of Monday morning, according to police.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area or who has information about its theft is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 170 of 08/04.

