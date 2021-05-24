‘Suspected Class A drugs’ found in bags off St Leonards beach

Police said they received a report just before 6am that a large number of packages were spotted in the sea.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “In liaison with the coastguard, and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the packages were recovered and will be tested to determine what they are.

“They are suspected to be Class A drugs and have been taken to an undisclosed secure location.”

Police were seen on the seafront after the bags were spotted in the sea