‘Suspected Class A drugs’ found in bags off St Leonards beach

Suspected Class A drugs were found off the coast of St Leonards early this morning (Monday, May 24).

By Richard Gladstone
Monday, 24th May 2021, 12:25 pm

Police said they received a report just before 6am that a large number of packages were spotted in the sea.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “In liaison with the coastguard, and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the packages were recovered and will be tested to determine what they are.

“They are suspected to be Class A drugs and have been taken to an undisclosed secure location.”

Police were seen on the seafront after the bags were spotted in the sea SUS-210524-122155001
