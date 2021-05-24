‘Suspected Class A drugs’ found in bags off St Leonards beach
Suspected Class A drugs were found off the coast of St Leonards early this morning (Monday, May 24).
Monday, 24th May 2021, 12:25 pm
Police said they received a report just before 6am that a large number of packages were spotted in the sea.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “In liaison with the coastguard, and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the packages were recovered and will be tested to determine what they are.
“They are suspected to be Class A drugs and have been taken to an undisclosed secure location.”