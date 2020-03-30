Sussex man accused of spitting at police, claiming he had coronavirus

A man accused of spitting at police officers, claiming he had coronavirus, is due to appear in court charged with multiple offences following an incident on Saturday (March 28).

Police said they received a report of criminal damage at a block of flats in Albion Street, Brighton about 5.50pm.

While responding to the incident, three officers were allegedly spat at by a man claiming to be infected with coronavirus.

Police said the incident led to the arrest of Peter Davy, 65, unemployed, of Albion Street, Brighton.

Davy was subsequently charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Police said the defendant was remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, March 30).