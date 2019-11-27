Sussex murder case: court hearing is adjourned again

A court case concerning the murder of a woman in Sussex has been adjourned for the second time.

Richard Canlin, 41, unemployed and of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of 39-year-old Nicola Stevenson, whose body was found in a wheelie bin in Lewes, East Sussex, on Wednesday, November 13.

Police at the scene in Lewes. Picture: Peter Cripps

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 18, via a video link and was due to appear at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday, November 19, however the hearing was adjourned in his absence to this Tuesday (November 26).

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that the hearing has been adjourned again. A new date has not yet been set, a spokesman said.

Police also arrested a second man in connection with the murder in a car park in Langney Road, Eastbourne, on Thursday, November 14.

They confirmed the 37-year-old man of no fixed address had been released on police bail until December 12.

Nicola Stevenson was tragically found dead in Lewes. Picture: Sussex Police

