Sussex Police ‘very concerned’ for missing woman Simone Gibson

Police have released a CCTV image of Simone Gibson who has now been missing for three days.

Officers said yesterday (December 6) that they were ‘very concerned’ after Simone did not return to her Brighton home on Tuesday (December 4).

Sussex Police are concerned for missing Brghton woman Simone Gibson (Credit: Sussex Police) SUS-180712-135141001

Police have today (December 7) released a CCTV image of the missing woman at 9.17am on Tuesday, the morning she went missing, in the underpass at Preston Park railway station.

She then turned left out of the underpass into Station Road, police said.

Police said: “The 56-year-old was last seen at 8.30am leaving her home in Hampstead Road, shortly afterwards seen leaving in her car.

“Her husband returned at 11.05am, her car was at the home but Simone was not there.

“It is unlike her not to return home, she has never been missing before. She was reported missing shortly before 10pm that night.

“Simone is a keen runner and walker who enjoys going to the Downs, we know in the past she has visited the Chattri war memorial.”

Simone is described as black, 5’ 5”, of slim build with braided black hair. In the CCTV she is wearing a grey hooded top and a grey and pink jacket and glasses.

Detective Inspector Ian Still said: “We now know Simone walked from her home and through the underpass and we are keen to hear from anyone in the Preston Park station area who might have seen her that morning.

“We have been searching for her, alongside volunteers at Sussex Search and Rescue. Simone enjoys running and walking outdoors especially in the Downs.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who might have seen her out for a walk or run, knows of her whereabouts or who has seen her since Tuesday.”

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police quoting Operation Beowulf or call 999 immediately.