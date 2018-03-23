Sussex’s eight missing sex offenders all abroad

Sussex’s eight missing sex offenders are all believed to be abroad, it was revealed at a meeting this week.

National figures released after Freedom of Information requests showed almost 400 are currently wanted by police because their wherabouts are unknown.

Registered sex offenders are required to inform the authorities of their addresses so they can be monitored.

Back in 2015 Sussex had 11 registered sex offenders who were missing, but this figure has dropped to eight.

The number was revealed during a performance and accountability meeting held by Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne today (Friday March 23).

Of these six are known to be abroad, while the remaining two Sussex Police believe to be in other countries, according to assistant chief constable Laurence Taylor.

Five of these are wanted by police because of a failure to notify police, and are considered medium to low risk.

However the remaining three are categorised as high risk. Two of these fled the country prior to conviction and were found guilty in their absence, Mr Taylor explained.

He highlighted a recent case where a Sri Lankan national who had evaded Sussex Police was tracked down through social media activity in Scotland and arrested.