Teenage boy charged after machete attack in Bexhill

The victim was walking along Glovers Lane, Sidley, shortly after midnight on Saturday (June 5) when he was approached by a man holding a machete, police said.

The victim was able to fight the suspect off, suffering minor injuries in the process, according to police.

Officers attended the scene, and later arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

On Wednesday (June 9), a spokesman for Sussex Police said the boy was subsequently charged and is due to appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on June 28.

The spokesman added: “Police investigating the matter are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage from the area at that time.