Teenage shoplifter who assaulted police at Ravenside had offensive weapon and cocaine

A Bexhill teenager who stole from a store at Ravenside had a weapon and Class A drugs, according to a court report.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth £27 from Ravenside retail centre on September 16. He also pleaded guilty to offences of assault, assaulting a police officer and being in possession of a quantity of cocaine on the same date.

He pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon with him at a store at Ravenside on September 16.

He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a six month contract.

