Teenager arrested after man found unconscious in Bexhill

A man has been arrested after police were called to an incident in Bexhill.

At about 6am on Tuesday (June 25), police were alerted by South East Coast Ambulance Service to a man found unconscious in Ninfield Road, Bexhill.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time.

Police said an 18-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, and is currently in custody.

A police spokesman said officers are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

