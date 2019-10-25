Teenager fined for cycling and 'frightening customers' in East Sussex Asda store

A teenager who was part of a group of youths who rode on bikes through the Asda store at Brighton Marina has been fined, according to Sussex Police.

Police said Keith Mujuru, 19, unemployed, of Law Street, Southwark, London, appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (October 23) and pleaded guilty to dangerous cycling and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Police

He was fined £440 for dangerous cycling and £440 for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour totalling £880, police confirmed.

Police said offices responded to a report of threats made by the youths at the store on the afternoon of June 23.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft said: "The behaviour of Mujuru and the other youths that afternoon was totally unacceptable. They came down from London and decided to cycle through the store frightening customers and staff, film it and put it on social media.

"We worked closely with our colleagues at the Metropolitan Police in order to fully investigate these offences.

"We will not tolerate this type of threatening and anti-social behaviour in our community."

