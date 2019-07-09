Teenager with knife had heroin and crack cocaine in Hastings

A London teenager caught with a knife in public in Hastings had heroin and crack cocaine on him according to a court document

The 16 year old from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at West View, Hastings on April 13.

He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine and a quantity of heroin.

The court referred him to the Westminster Youth Offender panel for a 12 month contract.

