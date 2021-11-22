Teenagers charged over stabbing in George Street, Hastings Old Town

Police were called to George Street at around 6.10pm on Monday May 3 after a report a man in his 30s had been assaulted.

An investigation was launched and on Saturday (November 20), detectives charged two teenagers with wounding with intent and affray. A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded by the courts into local authority care ahead of a court appearance tomorrow (November 23). A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also due to appear before the court tomorrow.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was an appalling attack in which a vulnerable man was targeted by a group of young people in one of the busy streets of our Old Town. Through luck rather than anything else, his injuries were not more serious and a number of brave passers-by came to his aid to stop the attack.

Police launched an investigation into the incident