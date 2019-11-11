The 9 Bexhill streets with the most anti-social behaviour reported to police
The 9 Bexhill streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in September 2019, the latest crime figures available. There was 67 reports of anti-social behaviour in total for the town. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only.
On or near Oak Road, 9 reports of anti-social behaviour.