Thieves steal woman’s bag in Hastings robbery

Police are appealing to identify witnesses after a report of a robbery in Hastings.

At around 10pm on Sunday (February 2), the victim was walking along Pelham Place when two males on bikes approached her and took her bag by force.

Sussex Police

Police said the two bikes believed to have been ridden by the offenders were seized by officers following a search of the area.

One of the bikes is described as a blue Carrera mountain bike and the other is a grey Carrera mountain bike.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious that evening is asked to get in touch by reporting online or calling 101 quoting serial 1495 of 02/02.