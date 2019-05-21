Thirteen year old Eastbourne boy damaged police car and assaulted officer

A 13-year-old Eastbourne boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to damaging a police car according to a court document. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 2 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to three charges of assault by beating, which took place at Eastbourne on September 15 and 26, and to assaulting a police officer at Eastbourne on February 25. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a one year contract.

