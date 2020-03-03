Three arrested after pursued car collides with wall in Hastings

Three people have been arrested after a car crashed following a police pursuit in St Leonards, police have confirmed.

At 3.15pm on Tuesday (March 3) a car was followed by police having failed to stop after being seen in St Leonards a short while earlier.

Picture supplied by Robert PK

Police said it collided with a wall at Whitefriars Road, Hastings, near the junction with Vicarage Road, shortly afterwards.

A police spokesman said: “The three occupants, a man in his early twenties and two boys aged 17 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of driving and related offences.

“They also sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

“No other vehicles or members of the public were involved.

“No further information available at present.”