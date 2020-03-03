Three arrested after stabbing in Ninfield, near Bexhill

Three men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Ninfield, near Bexhill.

At about 8.05pm on Monday (March 2), police received a report of a stabbing following a collision involving three cars in The Green, between the junctions of Church Lane and the B2204.

Police

Officers attended and three suspects were arrested, according to a police spokesman.

He added: “A 24-year-old man from Polegate received treatment for a small leg wound at the scene; a 22-year-old man from Eastbourne was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with a small head injury, and arm and abdomen injuries, and has since been discharged.

“A 22-year-old man from Eastbourne and a 24-year-old man from Polegate, arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, remain in police custody at this stage. A 47-year-old man from Eastbourne, also arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, has been released on conditional bail until 9 March, pending further enquiries.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and community reassurance patrols are taking place in the area.”

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Broadley.

Specifically, police are keen to hear from anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage which may have captured the incident.