Three arrested in Hastings on suspicion of drink or drug driving

Hastings Police said two people were detained on suspicion of drug-driving, while one person was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The arrests were made during Sussex Police’s current crackdown on drink and drug driving, which runs from June 11 to July 11.

Hastings Police said: “A number of arrests have been made across Hastings, this includes two for drug driving and one for drink driving.

Sussex Police. SUS-211003-192626001

Drug or drink driving can seriously change your life. The consequences could include: a minimum 12 month ban; an unlimited fine; a possible prison sentence; a criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment; an increase in your car insurance; trouble travelling to countries such as the USA; you could also kill or seriously injure yourself or someone else.

“People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.