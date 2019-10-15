Trio arrested after Hastings police pursuit

Three men have been arrested in connection with a business burglary following partnership working between police and firefighters, Sussex Police said.

About 11.30pm yesterday (Monday, October 14), police received a report of a break-in at Parker Building Supplies in Rock Lane, Hastings.

stock image police

Police said a description of all three suspects and the van they used was provided, and this was spotted by officers en route to the scene.

The vehicle was pursued for a short time before it crashed into another vehicle, police added.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) employees, who were at the scene of the collision for an unrelated matter, assisted police in detaining two of the three suspects, all of whom made off on foot.

Police said an area search was carried out for the third suspect – including police, firefighters and a Sussex Police drone – and he was located hiding in a garden.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said a 39-year-old man of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of a Class A drug; a 40-year-old man from Hastings arrested on suspicion of burglary and failing to stop when required by police; and a 21-year-old man of no fixed address arrested on suspicion of burglary, remain in police custody at this stage.

In other news:

Sussex residents warned to expect lightning, flash floods and gusty winds.

Busy Hastings road to close as six-week repair works begin.

The 10 Hastings town centre streets with the most reports of violent or sexual offences in August 2019.