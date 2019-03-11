Trio arrested in connection with Bexhill stabbing bailed

Three men arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bexhill in the early hours of Saturday morning (March 9) have been bailed.

Police said a 39-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and being concerned in the production of a Class B drug – cannabis has been bailed to April 6 as has a 42-year-old man from Battle, arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

A 26-year-old man from Bexhill, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, was bailed until April 7.

Police said the 29-year-old victim is reported to be stable.

