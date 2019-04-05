Truck stolen from Bexhill contained tools worth more than £4,000

A white Ford Transit truck has been stolen from a farm in Bexhill, police confirmed.

The theft from a farm in Barnhorn Road was reported to police on Wednesday, March 27.

Police news

The vehicle contained various work tools with a total value £4,400, police said.

Anyone with information, contact police quoting serial 0863 of 27/03.

