Two arrested after reports of van ‘acting suspiciously’ in Bexhill

Two people have been arrested following reports on social media of a silver van acting suspiciously in Bexhill.

Rother Police said officers were aware of social media reports of a silver van acting suspiciously in the Bexhill area today.

The van was located by officers this afternoon, police confirmed.

Two people were arrested and stolen property was recovered, a spokesman said.

