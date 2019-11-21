Two arrested after shots heard in St Leonards

Two people have been arrested after a report of shots heard in St Leonards, police have confirmed.

The alarm was raised early on Thursday (November 21) when a local resident reported hearing two loud bangs in the area of Sedlescombe Road North and Hoe Road around 11.15pm on Wednesday evening, police said.

Sussex Police. Pic Steve Robards

Further suspicious activity prompted contact with the police and armed officers entered a house in Sedlescombe Road North shortly after 2.30am.

Inside they found evidence of cannabis cultivation, including a number of full grown cannabis plants.

Shortly afterwards, two people were detained by police in a neighbouring road, according to police.

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch said: “We are trying to establish the circumstances of what happened at the address in the time leading up to the arrests and would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area. In particular, we want to find out about anyone seen in the area, whether on foot or in a car, who was seen outside the house and especially, who may have been seen damaging the front door of the property.

“We do not believe that this was random attack and that the parties involved are very likely known to each other.

“If you have any information, please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Toucan. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A police spokesman said a 28-year-old man from St Leonards and a 21-year-old woman from Hastings were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis – and have been released under investigation.