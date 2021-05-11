Two arrested and one in hospital after fight in Hastings town centre

Police were called to Queens Road, Hastings, at 9.45am today after reports of a fight between two men.

Two men – aged 35 and 34 – have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to each other, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said crews responded to reports of an assault just before 10am, adding one person had been taken to hospital.

Picture: Wendy Pope SUS-211105-131952001

Police said, after receiving medical treatment, both men were taken into custody for interview and further inquiries.