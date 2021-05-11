Two arrested and one in hospital after fight in Hastings town centre
Two people have been arrested and one person was taken to hospital after reports of a fight in Hastings town centre.
Police were called to Queens Road, Hastings, at 9.45am today after reports of a fight between two men.
Two men – aged 35 and 34 – have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to each other, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.
A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said crews responded to reports of an assault just before 10am, adding one person had been taken to hospital.
Police said, after receiving medical treatment, both men were taken into custody for interview and further inquiries.
A number of shops along Queens Road have been taped off, with police remaining at the scene throughout the day.